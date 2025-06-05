Oborevwori Opens Newly Constructed Multi-Billion Naira Roads In Warri

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has declared multiple multi-billion naira road projects open in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The gesture formed part of the 45 projects he lined up for his 2nd year in office. The projects include the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road, in Warri, the General Hospital Road, linking Police Command Road and Ajamimogha/Mabiaku link road.

Others are, Ogunu community main and internal roads, Ugbu-wangue community roads, and Okere Market Road, all in the Warri metropolis. He said, “the roads we are commissioning today are of strategic importance, not only for trade and commerce but also for our broader urban renewal efforts.

“With good roads, our people are happier and more productive. I assure you, we will continue to do our best for our people. When the roads are good, you don’t have to worry about your vehicle or the journey; it becomes smoother and safer.”

The Governor seized the occasion to renew his pledge to restore the lost glory of Warri and Effurun through robust infrastructural development. He said the construction of the three flyovers and slip roads by Julius Berger has reached an advanced stage, and expressed optimism to commission them by the first quarter of next year.

He said the reconstruction of Warri Township Stadium was another major priority but lamented that the state government could not secure land in Warri to construct a 30,000-seat stadium. He said since many stakeholders insisted that the stadium must remain in Warri and not be relocated, the old one was awarded to be completed hopefully, by the first quarter of next year too.

He said since his administration has remained committed to its advancing Delta slogan, the crisis surrounding the recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was being addressed by the relevant Federal authorities.

“Do not drag us into unnecessary issues please, you know me in Warri, I am managing everybody because the issues are too sensitive. So, all interested parties should please maintain the peace and desist from utterances and actions capable of heating up the polity”, he said.

