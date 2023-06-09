Oborevwori: One Week In The Saddle

On May 29, 2023, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori was sworn in as 5th elected Governor of Delta State. In keeping with his M.O.R.E agenda, which means Meaningful Development; Opportunity for all; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security, Oborevwori has demonstrated that he was amply prepared to advance Delta State by hitting the ground running.

So far, he has taken the gauntlet and immediately after the swearing- in ceremony, his predecessor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa came calling for the official handover which was preceded by the former praying for the incumbent to succeed in his new assignment. Immediately after his inauguration, Oborevwori named veteran journalist and Vanguard Newspapers Delta Correspondent, Mr Festus Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary.

Few days later, the governor also approved the appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu, a Harvard trained economist and banker, as Secretary to the State Government while a former Deputy Majority Leader of the State House Assembly, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo as Chief of Staff and former Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District and erst- while Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo was announced as Senior Political Adviser.

While swearing-in the SSG and Senior Political Adviser, Oborev- wori, restated his firm belief in the unity of the state and determination to resist all forms of sectionalism and nepotism in the discharge of his statutory responsibilities. Congratulating the appointees on their “well-deserved appointments”, the governor urged them to key into the M.O.R.E Agenda of his administration towards sustained infra- structural renewal, human capital development and social investment programmes.

He reassured on his promise to run an all-inclusive government but stressed that “capacity and merit” would form the basis of political appointments under his watch. The governor warned political appointees in his administration against ethnic politics and sectionalism but to regard the entire state as their constituency by being fair and just to all citizens of the state.

The following day he appointed son of late Senator Patrick Osakwe, Hon. Christopher Osakwe a former Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Council, as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme. Oborevwori an apostle and crusader for equity and fairness has so far balanced his appointments as all the appointees cut across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

On his first official working day, the governor met with the State Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments and Agencies in the state where he unfolded his vision to the bureaucrats. The meeting, which was held at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Sir Onyeme.

Addressing Government House correspondents shortly after the meeting, the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Bayoko said the meeting provided a veritable platform for the governor to formally outline his vision to the bureaucrats. He said the governor charged civil servants in the state to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Bayoko said that as civil servants who are at the front line of delivering services and implementing the government’s agenda they should be up and doing in the discharge of their services to the state. Bayoko further said Governor Oborevwori recounted his promise to the electorate and told them the state needs to feel his impact as his “four-year first term had started counting, and on our part, we promised to give him the full support to deliver on his mandate to the citizens”.

Oborevwori also attended a grand reception in honour of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday where he assured that his administration would be fair, Just and equitable to all parts of the state in terms of projects and appointments. He commended the Ika nation for organising the reception in honour of the former governor and pledged to carry out his task as governor with the fear of God.

Oborevwori, at the ceremony, approved the naming of the Old Lagos-Asaba Road cutting across Ika North East and Ika South LGAs after Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as requested by the Council Chairmen, Hon. Victor Ebonka and Hon. Sunny Tatabuzuogu. The governor, who returned home for the first time since becoming governor on Sunday, attended a church service at the Living Faith Church, Effurun where he thanked the Church for their prayers and support and promised to be a servant-leader with the fear of God in living up to the expectations of the electorates who trusted him with their votes.

On his way back to Asaba on Monday morning, Governor Obor- evwori seized the opportunity to carry out inspection works on the ongoing construction of the Sec- tor ‘A’ and Sector ‘C’ of the Ughelli- Asaba dualisation project where he promised to continue funding on- going projects to ensure their early completion.

He said the road was very important to all Deltans because it leads to Asaba the state capital and the South East and urged the contractors to show more commitment as government was willing to meet their obligations as they fall due. The first one week of Governor Oborevwori has been remarkable and we look forward to greater days and years ahead of him as he soldiers on to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda aimed at Advancing Delta.