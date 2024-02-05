Oborevwori: Okowa’s not interfering in Delta governance

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, does not interfere in the governance of the state. He said unlike other former governors of some states, Okowa respects the office of the governor. Oborevwori disclosed this in his remarks at the 60th birth and 24th marriage anniversary thanksgiving of the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Kingsley Esiso at Living Faith Church, Shell Road, Sapele. He said: “Senator Okowa is a good man; he is not like other predecessors of other states. He has never interfered in the governance of the state.

“He has immense respect for the office of the governor being an immediate past occupant of the office. “You are a good man; you are not like other predecessors in other states.” He congratulated Esiso on his 60th birth anniversary, saying that thanksgiving to God increases a man’s age. Oborevwori thanked the people of Sapele for coming to celebrate with the Chairman and for supporting his emergence as governor, assuring that the MORE Agenda would be felt across the state.

The celebrant, Chief Kingsley Esiso, in his testimony commended immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his political success as state chairman of the party. He thanked Oborevwori for gracing the ceremony and for all his accomplishments since mounting the saddle of governance in the state. In a sermon titled: “The power of faith for the fulfilment of prophecies”, Resident Pastor, Winners Chapel Sapele, Pastor Victory Irabor, said God’s plans for his children were good and affirmed that there was need for Christians to put their faith into action.