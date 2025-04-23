Share

In a major political realignment, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph gathered that the development

The announcement followed a high-level, closed-door meeting held on Wednesday evening at the Government House in Asaba, where senior APC officials were present to receive the governor into the ruling party.

The move is widely seen as a significant political realignment in one of the South-South’s most politically influential states.

Confirming the defection in a phone interview with Arise TV, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, stated that Oborevwori’s decision followed “Extensive consultations with political stakeholders” and was made in the “interest of Delta’s long-term development.”

READ ALSO:

Governor Oborevwori was elected under the PDP banner in the 2023 gubernatorial election, where he emerged victorious over his opponents. His switch to the APC is being interpreted by analysts as a strategic recalibration ahead of the 2027 general elections, potentially signaling a broader shift within the state’s political elite.

The development follows days of speculation, intensified by a viral video showing the governor in the company of top APC figures.

At the time, the video was dismissed by aides as “old and misleading,” but Wednesday’s announcement has now confirmed the governor’s change of allegiance.

Political observers say Oborevwori’s defection may trigger further realignments in Delta State and beyond, as party loyalties are tested and new coalitions begin to emerge.

Share