Oborevwori, Okowa Back OFAAC For Anioma’s Cultural Preservation

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has commended the Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) for sustaining the cultural heritage and creating a unique identity for the ethnic nationality.

He urged the sons and daughters of the ethnic group to uphold their culture and tradition, which includes dances, dressing traditional wrestling, fluting and artifacts, among others.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, flanked by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, traditional rulers from Delta North, including the Asagba of Asaba, Prof Epiphany Azinge (SAN) and the President of the group, Kester Ifeadi, during OFAAC’s 2025 cultural day in Asaba hailed the organization for its dedication and steadfastness in promoting and preserving Anioma culture for over two decades.

He urged traditional rulers to continually preach peace within their kingdoms, emphasizing that violence was counterproductive to development.

Share