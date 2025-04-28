Oborevwori, Okowa Are Co-Owners Of APC – Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his predecessor and former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and other defectors that they are not guests but co-owners of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Monday in Asaba, Delta State, where he formally received the new APC members, Shettima emphasized that their decision to join the ruling party was a significant testament to its growing appeal and enduring strength.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the event, stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity, welcoming the defectors as equals within the party’s fold.

“You are not guests in this house; you are now co-owners. This is now as much your party as it is ours,” Shettima declared, describing the defectors as “giants in Nigerian politics.”

Highlighting the gravity of their move, Shettima said, “The true measure of a political party lies not merely in the enthusiasm of its members but in the conviction it inspires among those who once stood across from them.”

He underscored that the new members were not merely defectors but “brothers and sisters who have found their rightful place among us,” affirming that they were now “fellow architects of a better Nigeria.”

Speaking on the guiding philosophy of the APC, the Vice President noted that the party’s strength lies not in forced uniformity, but in the management of differences.

“Our tables have always been tables of dialogue, places where every member, no matter how great or small, is welcomed to air their grievances, challenge our direction, and shape our future,” he stated.

Reflecting on the APC’s journey since its formation in 2013, Shettima remarked, “So many predictions were written about us as though we were an experiment doomed to fail. Yet, dialogue, not dictation, has been our shield against disintegration.”

He described the event as more than just a welcoming ceremony, saying, “Today is a declaration that the spirit of our great nation is alive — a spirit that dreams beyond personal ambition and party lines. Nigeria is greater than all of us.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, described the day as historic, hailing the defections as a major political milestone. Ganduje particularly praised the cordial relationship between Governor Oborevwori and Okowa, noting that such unity bodes well for the APC’s growth in Delta State and beyond.

Commending President Tinubu for providing leadership that continues to attract credible figures to the party, Ganduje formally welcomed Governor Oborevwori by presenting him with the APC flag and broom — the symbol of the party.

He expressed optimism that more eminent Nigerians were on their way to joining the APC, further consolidating the party’s position as the dominant political force in the country.

The ceremony was attended by several APC governors, party leaders, and a large crowd of supporters who hailed the event as a turning point for the party in the South-South region.

