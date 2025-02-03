Oborevwori Okays Payment Of 2023/2024 Bursary Payment For 32,028 Students

Share

Delta State Government has approved immediate payment of 2023/2024 Students Special Assistance Scheme to 32,028 eligible beneficiaries in higher institutions across the Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, in Asaba said the payment would commence with immediate effect following the approval by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. He commended the governor for making education a top priority in his 2025 fiscal budget.

He said; “this is to notify the general public, particularly Students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, that the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board will commence payment of the 2023/2024 Students Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary Award) on the 3rd of February 2025.

“This payment is specifically for students of Delta State origin who are enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria and have completed the necessary registration and verification processes for the 2023/2024 Bursary Award.

“The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board wishes to commend His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for prioritising the welfare of Delta State Students in particular and for upscaling educational development in general and making it a critical component of his M.O.R.E agenda.”

Share

Please follow and like us: