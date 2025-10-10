Oborevwori Okays Fresh N10bn For Pension Debts, Awards Judges’ Quarters

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved another tranche of N10 billion to offset the backlog of pension arrears that his administration inherited from successive administrations in the state.

This was as the Governor approved the construction of phase 1, of 10-four bedroom duplexes to built at the Judg- es Quarters in Asaba. Already, the state has Commissioners’ and House of Assembly Quarters, built by former Governor James Ibori but were improved upon by the incumbent administration.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by his Economic Planning, Chief Sunny Ekedaye, and Housing, Godknows Qghene, and the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, after the state’s Executive Council meeting, presided over by the Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Monday Onyeme, in Asaba yesterday, said the disbursement of the N10bn to dispense inherited pensions will commence but with due process.

Aniagwu hinted that the two multi-billion naira newly awarded flyovers at the popular Uromi Junction at Agbor in Ika South and at Otowodo Junction in Ughelli North Local Government Areas, were reviewed and scheduled to be completed in 32 months; 18 and 12 months respectively.

While Ekedaye said fresh alignment had been injected into new budget cycle for 2026 fiscal year to accommodate projects that were hitherto not captured in 2025 budget, he said the document of the budget-in-view contains significant increase above what the state had this year.