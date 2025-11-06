Oborevwori Offsets Delta Oil Commission’s N8.4bn Inherited Debts

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the release of N8.4 billion to the state’s Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to offset its outstanding contract debts. The interventionist agency has been owing contractors since 2010 to 2023 when the Governor assumed office.

The Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who spoke after a meeting between the governor and the management of the oil commission in Asaba yesterday said the money was released to pay contractors that executed verifiable projects for the commission but were not paid for years.

He said those being owed N20 million and below would receive 100 per cent payment, while those above would receive 50 per cent in first installment. He maintained that the approval reinforced the Governor’s resolve in line with the administration’s MORE Agenda to confront every inherited financial burdens rather than ignore them.

“You will recall that not long ago, His Excellency directed the release of N10 billion to the state’s Pension Bureau to clear a substantial portion of outstanding pension liabilities.

This is consistent with his earlier intervention on the settlement of promotion arrears. Despite the fact that many of these challenges predated his administration, he has continued to address them with courage and compassion.”