Oborevwori, Obaseki hail Seplat Oil for promoting education

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, have commended the deft strategy of Seplat JV Pearls Seplat JV Pearls Educational CSI Programme that has continued to promote academic excellence in the two states.

The oil company instituted the competition for students in public and private secondary schools eleven years ago to promote education in their host communities and build respectable future leaders.

The General-Manager of the organisation, Chioma Afe, supported by the NNPC representative at the event, Mr Sheyi Orimoloye and MD, Seplat Western Region, Mr Ayodele Olatunde, said the programme has provided scholarships to 99 students and implemented projects in 33 schools.

She said Seplat has given out four brand new 16-seater buses to the winning schools, 40 laptops, 952 Android tablets and consolation prizes to 231 schools.