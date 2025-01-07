Oborevwori Not Leaving PDP – Spokesman

Share

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon has described rumours of defection plans of the Governor to other parties as untrue and concocted by some opposition elements in the State.

In a press statement issued in Asaba on Monday, Ahon said some elements in the opposition party in the State were threatened by the rising acceptance and bridge-building efforts of the Governor across political divides.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori will continue to collaborate with the government at the centre for the overall benefit of Deltans and the country at large.

He said the Governor had no reason to defect to any other party given his wide acceptance in the PDP and followership by well-meaning Deltans and residents, adding that he remained focused on delivering the MORE Agenda to all Deltans as promised during his electioneering campaigns.

He therefore urged Deltans to ignore the rumours making the rounds as it was the handiwork of mischief makers and fifth columnists

