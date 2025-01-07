Oborevwori Not Defecting To APC – PDP

Share

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the highly speculated planned defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as mischievous, sinister and baseless.”

The state chapter of the party said the governor would not miss road to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leadership of the party, led by Chief Solomon Arenyika, in Asaba yesterday said such unfounded reports was “the handiwork of jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors.”

Arenyika said they are “failed agents of destabilization and treachery.”

He maintained in clear terms that the faceless group of individuals have been spreading the rumours and parading themselves as concerned leaders of the PDP.

