November 7, 2025
Oborevwori: My M.O.R.E Agenda Has Given Deltans Room to Excel

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said his four prong M.O.R.E Agenda of Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, have created greater opportunities for the people of the state to excel exceedingly.

The Governor said since the agenda focused on youth development and creating opportunities for every young Deltan to succeed, no indigene or resident of the state should settle for failure.

The Governor, who congratulated the winners for the 2025 edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta State Principals’ Cup for their outstanding performances, in Asaba yesterday said with the victory, Urhobo College received a brand new bus and a cash prize of N2 million, while Ogbe-Ijaw Grammar School took home N1.5 million as runners-up.

He was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, flanked by the Speaker of the.state’s House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu and top echelon of Zenith Bank.

