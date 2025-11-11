Oborevwori Moves To Overhaul The Pointer, DBS

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is set for a comprehensive rebranding and total overhaul of the three stateowned media organisations.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information Charles Aniagwu, who made the announcement yesterday, listed outfits as The Pointer, Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Asaba and DBS Warri.

According to him, the move is aimed at modernising and strengthening government communication channels. Aniagwu stated this during the ministerial budget defence session before the State Ministry of Economic Planning.

He said the proposed 2026 budget of the Ministry of Information, estimated at a little above N5 billion, was designed to strengthen government communication and enhance the visibility of the state across various media platforms. He said while the ministry’s recurrent expenditure is pegged at N2.073 billion, the capital expenditure stands at N3 billion, adding that the proposal represents a modest increase from the 2025 fiscal year.

The commissioner said: “Our priority areas in 2026 are to strengthen the state-owned media organisations — The Pointer, DBS Asaba, and DBS Warri — and to reposition them for modern broadcasting and publishing. “We want to give these institutions a brand-new look, not just engage in patching or fixing.

“The governor believes that the time has come for a paradigm shift and a total package that will rebrand our media houses in line with the MORE Agenda.”

Aniagwu said the minis- try could not achieve much on the capital side of its 2025 budget because of the government’s decision to embark on a full-scale restructuring of the three parastatals, rather than undertake piecemeal refurbishments.

He also highlighted challenges faced by the ministry, including inadequate vehicles for departments and poor infrastructure at its agencies. The Commissioner for Economic Planning Sonny Ekedayen praised the Ministry of Information for its ef- fective public communication strategies and assured that the ministry’s budget proposals would be carefully reviewed.