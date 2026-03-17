Oborevwori Moves To Construct Hostels For Tertiary Institutions

The Delta State Government is set to construct male and female hostels in nine state-owned tertiary institutions as part of the effort to address accommodation challenges faced by students.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Nyerhovwo Tonukari, confirmed this yesterday at a news conference at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Tonukari described the decision as a significant step forward for students and their parents, noting that the rising student population in the state’s tertiary institutions has made hostel accommodation a pressing need.

The professor said recent figures presented during the convocation ceremonies of the three newly established universities in the state showed that the three institutions alone currently have about 40,000 students.

According to him, the growing enrolment has placed enormous pressure on available accommodation facilities within the universities. Tonukari said the Delta State University Abraka has more than 35,000 students, while its hostel facilities can only accommodate about 2,000 students.