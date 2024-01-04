Oborevwori Moves to Boost Food Production in Delta

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said his administration would continue to improve on the agricultural value chain to ensure food security and job creation in the state. The governor disclosed this while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) at Mbiri Farm Settlement with 30 greenhouses for the cultivation of tomatoes and other vegetables, and the Agro-Industrial Park, Aboh-Ogwashi for rice milling and others, in Ika North-East and Aniocha South local government areas, respectively.

According to him: “If you go through my MORE agenda, I said that there is going to be sustainable agriculture sector reforms. I also said that the agricultural value chain will be sustained. “And seeing what the immediate past administration has done here, it gladdens my heart. The Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture has briefed me that we have this kind of farm settlement in the three senatorial districts.

“We are going to support them because we have N2 billion Special Agricultural Intervention Fund and we will disburse that money within this month.” On the state of the access road to the farm settlement, Governor Obor- evwori said: “We will work with the Ministry of Works to see how we will manage this road to enable us to take these produce out. “I asked a question on how many tonnes of tomatoes we can get in each of the green houses and I was told that it’s about three tonnes. So, you see that out of the thirty greenhouses we have here, eleven are already cultivated and that will give us about thirty- three tonnes.”

The State Commissioner for Agricultural Development, Mr. Perez Omoun, had said under the Accelerated Agricultural Develop- ment Scheme (AADS the State Government had established three greenhouse farms at Mbiri, Kpakiama and Deghele. Welcoming the Governor earlier, the Obi of Mbiri Kingdom, HRM Obi Ifeanyichukwu Alekwe II, commended Oborevwori for personally coming to visit the community and appealed for the construction of the farm settlement road and for the establishment of a College of Agriculture in the community.