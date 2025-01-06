Oborevwori Mourns Victims Of Agbor Tanker Fire, Directs Remedial Action

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended his heart-felt condolences to the families of victims of yesterday’s fire incident caused by a fallen diesel tanker in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The diesel tanker reportedly suffered a brake failure, and fell at a traffic light junction and exploded into a ball of fire that burnt four persons to death.

Three other persons suffered various degrees of injury in the explosion and the resultant inferno. In commiserating with the Ika South Local Government and people of the area on the tragedy, which resulted in the loss of lives and property, the governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the fire incident as horrifying and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and fortitude to those bereaved in the unfortunate incident.

Oborevwori directed the State Ministry of Health, the State Emergency Management Agency and other relevant authorities to expedite action by providing the much-needed immediate support to all victims of the incident.

