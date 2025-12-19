Oborevwori Mourns Senator Peter Nwaoboshi

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, describing his death as a great loss to Delta State, the Anioma nation and Nigeria at large.

Governor Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said Senator Nwaoboshi was a proud son of Delta State and a courageous defender of the Anioma cause whose contributions to nation-building would remain indelible.

The Governor recalled the late senator’s impactful service at the National Assembly, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, noting that his voice and advocacy for the development of the Niger Delta and Delta State stood him out as a committed and passionate leader.

He said Senator Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were anchored on a rich political pedigree, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, which also saw him serve meritoriously as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

According to the governor, the late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, the party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service.

Governor Oborevwori said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and all those whose lives he touched.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.