Oborevwori Mourns Legendary GCU Principal, Siakpere

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned educationist and elder statesman, Chief David Mafuvbe Siakpere, former Principal of Government College Ughelli (GCU), who died on January 18 at the age of 84.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described the late Siakpere as a respected figure in Delta State’s education sector and a proud Urhobo patriot whose life was devoted to service, discipline, and the moulding of future leaders.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the Egbo-Uhurie Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, the Siakpere family, the Old Boys Association of Government College Ughelli, and the entire Urhobo nation over the irreparable loss.

He noted that Chief Siakpere’s tenure as Principal of Government College Ughelli was widely regarded as a golden era, marked by academic excellence, strict discipline, moral uprightness, and the production of outstanding students who have gone on to excel in various fields within and outside Nigeria.

According to the governor, the late educationist was not only an administrator but also a mentor, disciplinarian, and nation-builder whose influence transcended the classroom.

He said Siakpere belonged to a generation of school principals who placed equal emphasis on character formation and intellectual development, a philosophy that helped shape GCU’s enduring reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost secondary schools.

“Chief David Mafuvbe Siakpere was a legend in every sense of the word. His life’s work left an indelible imprint on education in Delta State and on the lives of thousands of students who passed through Government College Ughelli under his watch,” Oborevwori said.

The governor added that beyond education, the late Siakpere was a respected community leader and elder statesman whose counsel, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the Urhobo cause earned him widespread admiration.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and asked God to grant comfort and strength to his family, the Egbo-Uhurie Community, and all those mourning his passing, noting that Siakpere’s legacy of excellence, discipline, and selfless service would continue to inspire generations.