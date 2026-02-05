Oborevwori Mourns Late DBS Broadcaster, Vivian Nkechika

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed profound grief over the passing of a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba presenter, Miss Vivian Nkechika, describing her death as a devastating blow to the journalism profession and society at large.

Miss Nkechika, an indigene of Ekwuoma in Ika North East Local Government Area, served as an Assistant Manager in the Programmes Department of DBS Asaba. She reportedly passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, following complications from a domestic gas explosion.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family, the management and staff of DBS Asaba, media practitioners across the state, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council.

He described the late broadcaster as a committed professional whose work was marked by diligence, ethical conduct, and an unwavering sense of duty.

The Governor noted that her passion for public education, factual reporting, and responsible journalism endeared her to colleagues and earned her wide admiration within the media space.

Oborevwori said: “This is a moment of deep sadness. Delta State has lost a vibrant and principled media practitioner whose voice contributed immensely to informing and enlightening the public.

“Her sudden departure is a profound loss to her family, the media fraternity, and all who value credible journalism.”

Governor Oborevwori prayed for divine strength for her family, friends, and colleagues to endure the painful loss, while also asking God to grant eternal rest to her soul.

“Our hearts go out to all who mourn her passing. May God comfort everyone she left behind and grant her eternal peace,” he said.