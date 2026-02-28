Oborevwori Mourns As Delta Ex-Deputy Gov, Elue, Dies At 85

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, who died at the age of 85.

Governor Oborevwori described the late elder statesman as a loyal patriot, seasoned administrator and committed party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of Delta State would remain indelible in the annals of its history.

Chief Elue served as Deputy Governor to former Governor James Ibori between 1999 and 2007.

During his time in office, he was known for his humility, dedication to duty and unwavering loyalty to the administration he served.

Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, said the news of Elue’s death was received with shock and pain but with gratitude to God for a fulfilled life of service to Delta State and Nigeria.

He noted that the late former Deputy Governor was not only a distinguished politician but also a renowned teacher who devoted his life to mentoring younger generations.

Oborevwori said Elue’s calm disposition, wisdom and commitment to unity helped to strengthen democratic governance in the state, particularly in the early years of the Fourth Republic.

The Governor further recalled Elue’s steadfast commitment to the unity and peace in Delta State, as well as his immense contributions to the development of the state.

“Chief Benjamin Elue was a man of honour and integrity who served our dear state with passion and loyalty. His invaluable service to Delta and its citizens will remain evergreen,” the Governor said.

He added that the late octogenarian’s exemplary life and outstanding accomplishments, especially as Deputy Governor, earned him widespread respect across political divides.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Elue family, the people of Aniocha North, Delta North Senatorial District, and Delta State, over the irreparable loss.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the departed elder statesman eternal rest and give his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.