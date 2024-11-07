Oborevwori Mourns Army Chief, Gen. Lagbaja

Share

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has condoled with the Nigerian Army on the unfortunate passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Governor Oborevwori also sent condolences to the family of the deceased Army Chief who died on Tuesday at 56.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Wednesday, condoled with President Bola Tinubu, the Army authorities and the family of the deceased on the death of the Chief of Army staff.

He said that the deceased Army General would be missed for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian Army.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I commiserate with the family of Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, the departed Chief of Army Staff. My condolences also go to the Nigerian Army and President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The late Lagbaja was an outstanding officer whose selfless and immense contributions to the country will forever be cherished.

“I recall with relish my engagements with the late Chief of Army Staff during the Okuama tragedy. He came across as a deep thinker, brilliant strategist, and great patriot. His calm disposition in the heat of the crisis was a great source of inspiration and assurance.

“May God grant his soul eternal repose,” Oborevwori added.

