Oborevwori Mocks Critics, Says I Possess Excessive Local-Content Educational Qualifications

Delta State Governor Sheriff O b o r e v w o r i has turned those that petitioned his educational background during the 2023 general elections to a laughing stock.

The governor said those that queried his educational qualifications and went ahead to challenge his certificates in court have been shamed and disgraced.

This, he told the Worldwide President of Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian and members of the executive committee of the group that visited and bestowed on him the AAU Alumni Heros Excellence Awards in Asaba, the state capital.

The Governor surmounted over 20 litigations from opposition factions within his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the visit of the Alumni Association, was another testament that he actually graduated from the institution. He said: “I did a fulltime programme at AAU. I am a man with excessive local content.

I believe in Nigeria and in this state. “I graduated with 2:1 after my B.Sc. I was a student who doesn’t make noise; and today, all my course mates at Ekpoma still support me.

“Not only that, I did my M.Sc programme full-time in Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka. I was among the pioneer students of MSc and I value it. “The University stood by me all through the court cases that even the opposition lawyers were shocked. I still have my matriculation number.

“So, when people are talking, I just laugh. Those days at Ekpoma, we looked for water to bath before going to class. “We thought we were suffering then.

But today, when you pass through Ekpoma, there is no way you will not do well in life. “I am proud that I graduated from that University and that I am the first to be a governor from that University.”

“I have a lot of regards for Ambrose Alli University. There was a time during the political season when they said that l did not go to school.

You know in politics, there is a lot of blackmail. He assured members of the association that he will give his personal donation to support the ongoing building project of the association in the University.

