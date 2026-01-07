Oborevwori Lifts Delta Oil Chief’s Suspension

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has lifted the suspension that was placed on the member, representing Ndokwa Ethnic nationality at the state’s Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Dr Charles Olise.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), DrKingsley Emu, in Asaba yesterday said the governor exercised the power as a new year gesture of love and forgiveness. Also, he was said to have shown reasonable act of remorse by tendering unreserved apology.

He pledged unalloyed loyalty and dedication to the four prong MORE Agenda of the Governor. The member has been asked to resume office to provide effective representation to his ethnic nationality.