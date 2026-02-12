Oborevwori Laying Foundation For Power Generation, Industrial Growth –Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is deliberately positioning the state for accelerated industrial growth through sustained investment in power generation.

The Commissioner, supported by his counterpart in Energy, Engr. Michael Anoka, said the Governor had leveraged on the recent constitutional provision, granting states greater control over electricity, to pursue independent power generation.

He made this known during the visit of the State’s Economic Management Team to Sapele Power Plc in Ogorode, in Sapele Local Government Area of the state, where they were received by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Valentine Ashinze.

He said the Governor’s move to expand the state’s energy capacity reflected a clear strategy to drive industrialization, attract investors, and create employment opportunities in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

He said the Governor reviewed the previously acquired turbines and equipment stored in Oghareki, Ethiope West Council area, which had remained idle for years.