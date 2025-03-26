Oborevwori Lauds Tinubu Wife’s Fight Against HIV/AIDS Scourge

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has advocated free treatment for persons living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/ AIDS) across the country.

This was as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori threw support for the implementation of the First Lady’s advocacy against the scourge in the North-Central and North-West geo-political zones of the country.

The wife of the President, who was in Asaba, Delta State Capital yesterday for her ongoing presentation of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s 10,000 Professional Kits (Crocs and Scrubs) to Midwives in the SouthSouth region, lamented the effects of the deadly disease, especially among young people.

She tasked members of the traditional rulers’ council across the region to help spread awareness enlightenment on health issues and elimination of female genital mutilation.

She said she has secured huge funding for the treatment of tuberculosis and emphasized her commitment to giving back to the society through donations and advocacy.

Tinubu said: “Additionally, there is an education-focused campaign called ‘Flow With Confidence’, which provides free sanitary pads to girls in rural areas to prevent school absences during menstruation.”

