Oborevwori Lauds Dangote Foundation For Gifting Poor Deltans

Aliko Dangote Foundation yesterday marked a significant milestone in its commitment to humanitarian service with the flagoff of a food support programme and distribution of 10,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable individuals and families in the state.

Beneficiaries include physically challenged persons, the elderly, ex-lepers, orphanages and charity homes, Christian Association of Nigeria, and the Muslim community amongst others.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori lauded the gesture of the business guru, which he said aligned with his M.O.R.E Agenda that prioritized welfare, inclusion and sustainable development.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, described the foundation as one of Africa’s largest and most impactful philanthropic organisations that has consistently touched the lives of millions across African continent.

He said: “While the rice distributed here today may not feed everyone, it represents something much greater – the spirit of care, compassion, and shared humanity. “If each of us gives a little of what we have to our neighbours, the world would indeed become a better place.”