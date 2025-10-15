Oborevwori Kicks Off Warri-Sapele-Benin Road Reconstruction

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Warri-Sapele-Benin dual carriageway in the Uvwie and Okpe local government areas.

Oborevwori said the project represented “another major step forward in the infrastructure renewal drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Delta State Government”. According to him, the road is a critical national infrastructure connecting major cities.

Oborevwori said the initiative underscored the gains of synergy between the two tiers of government, emphasising that development becomes faster when governments work together in the interest of the people. “Although this road is a federal route, the users are Deltans and Nigerians, and their safety and comfort are what matter most to us,” he said.

The governor said the state government had paid N10 billion in compensation to facilitate the construction of the Second Niger Bridge access road project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity between Asaba, Onitsha, and adjoining communities. He said: “Beyond these economic benefits, the project will also strengthen security.

“Criminals often exploit bad roads to commit crimes. Once completed, this highway will make movement safer and improve the response of security agencies.” The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Delta one of the safest states in Nigeria through strategic investments in infrastructure, peace, and security.

He also promised that Uvwie’s request for a Mother and Child Hospital and a 500KVA transformer would be looked into. He said: “At over 60 years of age, I am not here for personal gain but to leave lasting legacies that generations will remember me for.

“By the time I leave office, I want Deltans to proudly say, ‘Oborevwori did this, Oborevwori did that,’” he said before officially flagging off the project from Effurun Roundabout by spare parts market, to after Ohore, before Ometan Bridge.