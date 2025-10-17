Oborevwori Kicks-Off N21bn Ugbolu–Okpanam Road Project

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday defied heavy rainfall to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the N21.3 billion Ugbolu–Okpanam Road in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in Ugbolu, he said the 12km road project embodies his administration’s commitment to building durable and sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and improves the living standards of residents.

Oborevwori said: “Today’s groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in furtherance of this administration’s MORE Agenda. “Our infrastructure plan, as clearly outlined in the Agenda, is anchored on the prudent allocation of resources toward the delivery of reliable, high-quality, and durable road infrastructure across the state.”

According to him, the project aligns with the fulfilment of goals nine and 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs), which promote resilient infrastructure, inclusive industrialisation, and sustainable cities.

The governor emphasised that road networks are key enablers of development, enhancing trade, access to markets, and investment opportunities while creating employment and reducing poverty.

Oborevwori said the project would link Ugbolu and Okpanam communities, expand connectivity between Ibusa and Akwukwu-Igbo through the newly opened Ibusa– Okpanam Road, and ease traffic congestion in Asaba.

He added that it would also stimulate agricultural productivity, reduce crime along the corridor, and enhance socio-economic activities in Oshimili North. Oborevwori stressed that his administration would not entertain contract variations or upward reviews, assuring that certified payments would continue to be processed and paid within five working days.

He said: “As of today, my administration is not owing any contractor, whether for inherited or newly awarded projects. We have consistently maintained prompt payment within five days of certification to encourage timely project completion.”

He urged the contractor, Levant, to reciprocate the good gesture of the government by delivering the project in record time and specification. Oshimili North LGA Chairman, Innocent Esewezie, lauded the governor for the project and many others executed in the area.

Levant Construction Company Managing Director, Elie Tannous, saluted the governor for entrusting his firm with the project, assuring that the company would execute the job within schedule and in strict adherence to quality standards.