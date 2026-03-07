Oborevwori Justifies Establishment Of Three New Varsities In Delta

…As 3,203 Students Graduate In Maiden Convocations

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has justified the decision of the state government to establish three additional state-owned universities, noting that the move has significantly expanded access to higher education for thousands of students.

The governor spoke on Saturday during the maiden convocation ceremony of Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, where 416 pioneer graduates were awarded first degrees across the Faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Behavioural Sciences, Computing, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences and Sciences.

Oborevwori said the establishment of the three universities in 2021 was a deliberate response to the growing number of qualified students who were unable to secure admission into existing institutions due to limited spaces.

He recalled that before the new universities were created, more than 20,000 qualified students seeking admission into universities in Delta State in 2020 could not be admitted because of inadequate capacity in the available facilities in the Delta State University, Abraka.

According to the governor, the impact of the policy is now evident with the successful graduation of the first batch of students from the newly established universities.

He revealed that the maiden graduation cycle of the three universities has produced a total of 3,203 graduates, including 1,206 from the University of Delta, Agbor; 1,231 from Southern Delta University, Ozoro; and 416 from Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba.

Oborevwori said the achievement clearly demonstrates the wisdom of expanding the state’s higher education system in order to provide opportunities for more young people to pursue university education.

The governor described the maiden convocation of Dennis Osadebay University as a historic milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen tertiary education and develop a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and sustainable development.

He noted that when the law establishing the three universities was passed in 2021, he was serving as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and never imagined that he would later return as Visitor to celebrate the graduation of the pioneer students.

Oborevwori also acknowledged the role played by his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who signed the bill establishing the universities into law, while commending the pioneer Vice-Chancellor and staff of Dennis Osadebay University for building a solid academic foundation for the institution from humble beginnings.

The governor highlighted several infrastructure projects executed at the university under his administration’s MORE Agenda to include: the Faculty of Agriculture complex, the Faculty of Environmental Sciences complex, engineering workshops, a 500-seat lecture hall, internal road networks, the Vice-Chancellor’s lodge and the university gatehouse.

He added that the furnishing of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building had been completed, while work was ongoing at the Faculty of Management Sciences, alongside the construction of a perimeter fence and plans for additional student hostels.

He assured that the state government would construct more student hostels, a sports complex and the Faculty of Law building, among other facilities.

Oborevwori reiterated that education remains central to his administration’s development strategy, adding that deliberate investments in funding, improved staff welfare and engagement with labour unions have helped ensure stability in tertiary institutions across the state.

He also disclosed that through the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Programme, the state government is equipping students with practical skills, mentorship and start-up support to enable them become job creators rather than job seekers.

The governor further encouraged students to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ease the financial burden of higher education.

Congratulating the graduating students, Oborevwori urged them to remain diligent, innovative and upright as they move into the next phase of their lives, advising them to reject shortcuts and uphold excellence as worthy ambassadors of their university and Delta State.

The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of the overall best graduating student and valedictorian, Miss Mike-Ogisi Regina Chukwufunannya of the Accounting Department, who graduated with a remarkable CGPA of 4.93.

Governor Oborevwori rewarded the best graduating student with a cash prize of N5 million, while 24 other First Class graduates received N1 million cash each in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Earlier in his address, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ben Oghojafor, described the maiden convocation as a historic turning point for the young institution.

He recalled that when he assumed office as pioneer, Vice Chancellor in April 2021, the campus lacked basic infrastructure, forcing him to operate from temporary spaces. Despite the challenges, he said the university had recorded remarkable growth within a short period.

According to him, the institution admitted about 150 students at inception in 2021, but by the 2022/2023 academic session, admissions rose to 1,589, while the 2024/2025 session recorded 4,403 admissions across eight faculties.

Professor Oghojafor disclosed that the university has so far admitted a total of 14,851 students, adding that within five years, the university’s academic staff have produced more than 547 journal publications, 234 conference proceedings and seven books, while establishing academic partnerships with institutions in the United Kingdom and the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

The Vice-Chancellor added that the university is collaborating with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to enable students to obtain professional certifications alongside their academic degrees, while discussions are ongoing with global technology company Cisco to enhance digital skills training.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof Robert Ikomi, described the convocation as a defining milestone in the life of the institution.

He commended the management, staff and students for their commitment to excellence and urged the graduating students to uphold integrity and remain worthy ambassadors of the institution.

In her valedictory speech, Mike-Ogisi commended the Delta State Government and the management of the university for providing a conducive learning environment and assured that the graduands would continue to make the institution proud in their future endeavours.

Of the 416 graduates produced at the maiden convocation ceremony, 25 made First Class honours, 167 graduated with Second Class Upper Division, 185 with Second Class Lower Division, while 39 earned Third Class degrees.