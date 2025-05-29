Oborevwori: I’ve Served Delta With Infrastructural Benefits, Financial Prudence

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has scored himself high in infrastructural development of the state and the management of its finances in the past two years.

The governor, accompanied by his Commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistants, who presented his scorecard to members of the state’s House of Assembly in Asaba yesterday said with the benefit of foresight, his administration has been notable for breakthrough in infrastructure and financial prudence.

The govenor told the lawmakers in his ‘Stateof-the-State’ briefing that he was among the first to pay N10,000 per person-per month over a three-month period to its over 50,000 workforce to cushion the effects of the economic hardship in Nigeria.

