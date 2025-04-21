Oborevwori: Its Time To Show Love, Sacrifice

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across the state, Nigeria and the world at large.

Oborevwori in a felicitation message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, emphasized the importance of Easter as a time for reflection, renewal, and hope, and called on Christ to embrace the virtues of love, sacrifice, and unity exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The governor urged Christians to use the occasion to pray for the unity, peace, security, and continued progress of Delta State and the nation.

He acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians amidst socio-economic challenges, and expressed the confidence in the strength of the people to overcome adversity through faith and positive collective efforts.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Christians all over the world as we celebrate 2025 Easter.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, let us renew our commitment to building a more just, united, and prosperous society,” the governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance, promoting social welfare, and creating opportunities for all Deltans.

Share