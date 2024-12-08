Oborevwori inducted into Urhobo Hall of Fame

Share

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has inducted Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori into its Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments for the state within one-year office.

The induction was on the heels of the 93rd Urhobo National Day Celebration 2024 and Grand Reception for the Governor at Urhobo House, christened ‘Uvwiamuge’ at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor was conferred with the title of Omorotomo of Urhoboland by the Urhobo Council of Traditional Ruler, led by the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I.

Highly elated, the Governor said the celebration, tagged “Repositioning the Urhobo Nation For More Prosperity” aligns with his M.O.R.E Agenda for prosperity for all Deltans. He said the agenda encapsulates policy priorities for sustainable social and economic development through accelerated infrastructural renewal, youth development and empowerment, and the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He said: “I am happy to let you know that through the various platforms of the Delta Action (for) Resilience and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) programme, a total of 203,204 persons have so far been empowered with business support packages.

“Another set of 5,426 persons received cash grants under the MORE Grant Scheme for petty traders, artisans, and female entrepreneurs, while 6,000 farmers were empowered with agricultural inputs to boost agricultural production in the state.

