Oborevwori Inducted Into SWAN-Nigeria Order Of Sports

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been inducted into the Nigeria Order of Sports with the Distinguished Governor Award by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports development in Delta State and across the nation.

The award ceremony, held on Friday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, was the grand finale of SWAN’s Diamond Jubilee celebration marking 60 years of excellence in sports journalism in Nigeria.

According to the association, Governor Oborevwori was chosen for the honour not only for his administration’s investment in sports infrastructure and youth development but also for his continued support for sports journalism.

SWAN highlighted the Governor’s commitment to initiatives such as the National Youth Games, the ongoing reconstruction of the Warri Township Stadium, and the maintenance of key sporting facilities across the state.

It also noted his administration’s promotion of school and grassroots sports programmes, the consistent dominance of Team Delta at the National Sports Festival, the unique athletes’ welfare scheme, and Delta’s significant contributions to Team Nigeria at international competitions.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Fred Edoreh, who was also conferred with the SWAN Fellowship Award, expressed appreciation to the association for recognising Delta State’s sustained progress in sports and other sectors.

Edoreh commended SWAN for its role in documenting and celebrating achievements that promote national development through sports.

Other notable recipients at the event included former Super Eagles coaches Augustine Eguavoen and Samson Siasia; Olympic medalists Daniel Igali, Chika Chukwumerije, and Blessing Oborodudu.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; the Director-General, Bukola Olopade; former Minister of Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; Director-General of the National Institute for Sports and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Phillip Shaibu; former DG of the National Sports Commission and traditional ruler of Chanso, HRH Dr Alhassan Yakmut; and the Ochi’Idoma, HRH Dr Elaigwu Odogbo John.