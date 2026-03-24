Oborevwori Inaugurates LG, Ward Coordinators Of RHAs

…Tasks Grassroots Leaders On Unity, Results

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Local Government and Ward Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, marking a significant expansion of the movement’s grassroots reach across the state.

​The ceremony, held at the Asaba, brought together top government officials, party leaders and stakeholders.

Governor Oborevwori, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, emphasised that the inauguration of 25 Local Government and 270 Ward Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors creates a vital and structured link between the government and people at the grassroots.

He said, ​”You are the heartbeat of Renewed Hope at the grassroots. This inauguration is not just recognition; it is empowerment, it gives you the authority to act, the structure to operate, and the responsibility to deliver.

“Today marks a defining moment in the journey of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Delta State. This is the formal launch of a grassroots structure designed to take our vision closer to the people and deepen its impact across every community in the State.

“The theme, Our Party, One Message, One Mobilisation, speaks to the core of our mission; it reminds us that our strength lies in unity, discipline, and coordinated action. We must speak with one voice, share one message, and mobilise with one purpose.

“With the inauguration of 25 Local Government and 270 Ward Ambassadors, we are establishing a network that is structured, accountable, and responsive.

“Our ambassadors have a clear mandate: engage the people, listen to their concerns, and communicate our vision with clarity and conviction; mobilise support with discipline, ensuring consistency in message and coordination in action. Above all, uphold accountability, knowing that you represent the ideals of service, unity, and hope.

“As you go forth, you must also highlight the tangible achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope agenda.

“These accomplishments demonstrate that Renewed Hope is not merely a promise, it is progress in action, real and measurable in the lives of our people.

“From today, you stand as the face of Renewed Hope in every ward and every local government in Delta State.

“Let me emphasise: our success depends on unity; when we function as Our party, with one message and one mobilisation, we become stronger, more effective, and unstoppable.

“The people of Delta State deserve a movement that is organised, responsive, and impactful and that is what we are building today.

“I charge each of you: carry this message with pride, discipline, and unwavering commitment. Let your actions reflect our ideals; let your efforts strengthen our unity. Let your service bring renewed hope to every community.”

The immediate past Governor of Delta State and South-South Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the initiative, instituted by President Tinubu in collaboration with Governor Hope Uzodimma and other progressive governors, is a well-structured platform to lead conversations, engage Nigerians, and communicate government policies and achievements.

He urged the ambassadors to collaborate with ward chairmen, executive members, councillors, and party leaders, emphasising effective communication to counter false narratives and explain reforms such as fuel subsidy removal, which has boosted revenue allocation, enabled salary payments, and supported initiatives like the student loan scheme.

In his goodwill message, Delta State APC Chairman, Chief Solomon Areyenka, declared that the APC in Delta State is “on the move, moving steadily towards success and victory.”

APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hon. Victor Giadom, reminded the ambassadors that leadership is local, adding that they are the direct representatives of the party and President Tinubu in their communities.

State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, said: “The inauguration is a strategic milestone that builds a strong functional grassroots structure across all 25 local government areas and 270 wards”.

He charged the new ambassadors to discharge their duties with dedication, unity, and integrity for the advancement of the Renewed Hope agenda in Delta State.