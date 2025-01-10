Oborevwori In-Tune With Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’, Says Latimore

Share

The Director-General of the Bureau for Orientation and Communication in Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will sustain good working relationship with President Bola Tinubu against all odds.

He said Governor Oborevwori has been consistent in his partnership with Mr President and the Federal Government on a bipartisan basis and he will continue to nurture the relationship for the socioeconomic benefit of the state.

He maintained that the Governor would continue to interface with the President on issues relating to good governance and result oriented collaboration to revive all federal government controlled industries and companies in the state.

The DG who reacted to barrage of attacks from detractors over his affairs with the opposition President Tinubu, said they would continue to have nightmares for recruiting professional propagandists and lies fabricators to endlessly and erroneously predict his moves, body language that had resulted in inaccurate political calculations.

Share

Please follow and like us: