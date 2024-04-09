Oborevwori: I’m set to celebrate one year with people-oriented projects

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said his administration has performed creditably well by completing people-oriented projects across the three senatorial districts of the state to celebrate one year in office by May 29, next month.

The governor said to the effect, many projects have been billed for inauguration as part of the line up activities for the anniversary.

He said this while inspecting 4.4km Edo Road in Ughelli-Emevor-Orogun Road in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Also, he inspected the bridge across the Obo River at Ogwashi-Uku, which forms Sector C1 of the Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation, and the 5.3km Okpanam-Ibusa by-pass road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor alongside his Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, and his counterpart in Rural and Riverine Roads, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said many projects had been completed and earmarked for the celebration.

He said: “In all the local government areas, we will make sure that we execute projects that will positively impact on the socio-economic lives of the people and I am very sure that this project will be commissioned by next month.

“We are doing concrete on some of the roads because of the terrain of the area and l am satisfied with what the contractor (Obakpor Engineering Limited) has done so far on that road.”

He added: “That his administration was awarding contracts to some local contractors to know their level of competence.

He expressed satisfaction with what the construction companies have done.

On whether the Federal Government would refund money for the construction of the road to the State Government, Governor Oborevwori said: “when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.”