Oborevwori: I’m Committed To SDG’s Ideals, Celebrating Merits

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has promised accelerated commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) before year 2030.

This was as the governor celebrated merit and underscored his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in the public service to promote transformational agenda that would meet the targeted goals.

He also awarded two outstanding winners of the Public Service Quiz Competition with a cash prize of N500,000 each. He called for people-oriented public service delivery to achieve this.

Speaking at the public lecture organized by the Office of the Head of Service, Dr. Minnie Oseji, in Asaba yesterday, with the theme “Five Years to 2030:

Accelerating Public Service Delivery for a Sustainable Future”, the Governor who spoke passionately on the need to build institutional capacity by leveraging on knowledge, and enhancing accountability to drive development.

He maintained that the state is committed to transforming the public service through robust human capital development under his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E Agenda’.