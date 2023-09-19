Oborevwori: I’m committed to fiscal discipline, transparency

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said his administration is committed to fiscal discipline, financial prudence, and transparency.

Oborevwori said this at the Delta State Governance and Policy Direction Conversation organised by the African College of Governance, an Institute of the Revive Africa Initiative in Asaba yesterday.

He praised the group for the event, saying his administration has focused on ensuring fiscal responsibility and judicious resource allocation in completing ongoing projects as well as youth inclusivity in governance.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff Johnson Erijo, said with the goal of advancing Delta, the M.O.R.E agenda covers policy thrusts for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

He added that this also affects private sector job creation, stronger human capital, accelerated infrastructural development and more efficient and effective governance and accountability systems.

He said: “The M.O.R.E agenda is ultimately about good governance, which today’s conversation is about. I believe the starting point for good governance is instituting a regime of fiscal discipline and responsibility.”

