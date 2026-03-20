Oborevwori: I’m Committed To Fair, Accountable Tax Regime

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday expressed his government’s commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability in tax administration. This was as he had accepted to host the South South Zonal Headquarters of the Tax Ombud Office.

He made the promise when he received the Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Tax Ombud Nigeria, Dr John Nwabueze. Oborevwori lauded President Bola Tinubu for establishing the independent Tax Ombud Office under the 2025 Tax Reforms, describing it as “a timely intervention in the nation’s fiscal framework”.

He urged the office to protect taxpayers’ rights, resolve disputes through free mediation, and ensure accountability in tax administration. The governor said: “We fully support the mission of the Tax Ombud Office to promote transparency, reduce unfair treatment, and build public confidence in the tax system.

These objectives align closely with Delta State’s ongoing reforms.” He said his administration had fully aligned with the National Tax Reform Law of 2025 and was in the process of repealing the Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law of 2020, alongside plans to enact a harmonized taxes and levies law in 2026 to curb multiple taxation, improve ease of doing business, and boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).