February 3, 2026
Oborevwori: I’ll Tackle Youth Unemployment With Technical Education

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has vowed to tackle youth unemployment with technical and vocational education, which he described as the most effective tools for self reliability.

The Governor said graduates would emerge as skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and employers of labour rather than job seekers.

He made the remark during the inauguration of the newly completed Model Technical College at Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area yesterday. He said the college would be a flagship investment of his administration in technical and vocational education.

He said some achievements were better appreciated when seen rather than spoken about, maintaining that within two years, his administration had delivered landmark projects without borrowing or imposing additional burdens on the people of the state.

