Oborevwori: I’ll shock traducers with projects after one year

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to beat the imagination of anyone that has engaged him in any form of campaign of calumny with service delivery in roads and infrastructural projects. The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Works (Urban and Highway), Reuben Izeze and his counterpart in Rural and Riverine Roads, Charles Aniagwu, during their separate inspections to project sites.

He said the governor had kept contractors on their toes through monitoring and evaluation. Izeze, who paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing dualisation of the Section ‘C’ of the Asaba-Ughelli Federal road construction at Ogwashi-Uku axis said the Governor would showcase star projects during his one year in office. He said contractors that would not meet up to contractual obligations would have themselves to be blamed. He said the governor has maintained his stance on zero tolerance to shoddy project execution and was determined to deal decisively with any contractor that shortchanged the state. He said: “We are satisfied with the speed of work on this section.”