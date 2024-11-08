Oborevwori: I’ll Only Partner Investors With State Interests

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with investors that have the overall interest of the state.

The Governor who hosted the Chairman of Metwest Steel Limited, Mr. Arun Goswami and his Managing Director, Mr. Osaro Adusomnwan, in Asaba yesterday said investors that have indicated interest to benefit from the state without giving back have been turned back.

He said: “Last month, I inspected your factory and the Delta Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) in Kwale.

It was an assessment visit just to be sure of what is on ground. “We are not ready to partner with investors who just walk into the government of the state to see what they can get.”

