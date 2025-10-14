Oborevwori: I Stopped Contracts’ Upward Review For Transparency, Accountability

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has listed stricter transparency, improved welfare and stronger justice system among the reasons why he stopped arbitrary upward review of contract sums in the state.

The governor maintained that promotion of accountability to ensure value for money spent and protect public resources were key to good governance. Speaking at the thanksgiving service marking the opening of the 2025/2026 Legal Year of the Delta State Judiciary at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, the Governor said he has abolished the old practice.

He said: “The old practice of arbitrary review of contract sums and variations, after agreements have been signed is gone. Every state contract now contains a clause that prevents such adjustments.

“No contractor receives payment without a duly executed agreement. This is a major step towards transparency and responsible financial management in line with the Delta State Public Procurement Law of 2020.”

He said the move was part of a broader commitment under his MORE Agenda, meaning, Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security- to strengthen good governance and uphold fiscal discipline.

He told the Bishop of Issele-Uku Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Elue, the Chief Judge of the state, and the congregation that his administration’s partnership with the legislature has yielded landmark laws in the electricity and health sectors, among others, as part of efforts to deepen the rule of law and transparency in governance.

He said over N70 billion had been released to clear outstanding state pension arrears, including a fresh N10 billion intervention to the State Pensions Board, with an additional N2 billion released monthly to sustain payments.

“Our efforts in justice infrastructure, procurement, and law-making reflect our belief that democracy thrives best when there is synergy among the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary,” the governor said.