Oborevwori: I Cherish Constructive Criticism, Abhor Political Jobbers

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep faith in democratic ideals of constructive criticisms and described such engagement as vital tools for growth, transparency and accountability.

The governor also said he will not tolerate under any disguise the activities of political jobbers that are out to disparage his giant strides.

Oborevwori who expressed displeasure over a recent protest by some youths in Udu Local Government Area said the protesters were allegedly incited by detractors through false narratives ahead of 2027 elections. He also maintained that no amount of cheap blackmail would distract his ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ pursuit.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, also in-charge of Works (Rural Roads), alongside the DirectorGeneral of the state’s Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr. Fred Latimore and the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon; in Asaba yesterday said only honest feedback, targeted at enhancing good governance would be entertained by the Governor.