Oborevwori hosts Okowa’s ‘Hope, Fulfilment Stewardship’ book launch

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is scheduled to be the Chief Host of a book titled: ‘Hope and Fulfilment Stewardship’, written in honour of his immediate predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa. The book written by Olise Ifeajika and Okowa’s friends has Alhaji Awa Ibraheem as the Chief Launcher of the book launch fixed for Wednesday in Asaba. The Delta State University (DELSU) Vice Chancellor Andy Ugwunyenga will be chairman for the day. Former Delta State Elders’ Advisory Council Chairman, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, is the Guest of Honour. The immediate past Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu said the book is in recognition of a man “who became governor of the state in 2015 with popular votes, succinctly delivered on the mandate that produced him within eight years in office and conquered every sector of the state through the bold idea of economic transformation in the areas of meaningful education and healthcare delivery, human capital development and road infrastructure”. He said Okowa blocked financial leakages and with financial prudence, transparently distributed the wealth of the state.

Related