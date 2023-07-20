Oborevwori: Healthcare Delivery My Top Priority

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has placed the state’s health sector on top priority for the advancement of his M.O.R.E Agenda. The governor said his administration would pay utmost attention to the wellbeing of residents of the state.

He spoke while receiving the National Executive Council of Nigerian Optometric Association led by its National President, Dr Obinna Awiaka in Asaba, yesterday. Awiaka said the executive council was in the state for the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Optometry Conference held in Asaba.

He said his administration was willing to partner with well-meaning bodies for the growth and development of the state. He said: “Delta is ready and peaceful at all times to partner with any sector. I believe that the conference you are holding in Delta will bring a lot of awareness to our people in the area of proper eye care.

“My administration will not play with the issue of health. We will have a medical doctor who will be in charge of the health sector.”