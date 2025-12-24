Oborevwori Happy As Health Insurance Scheme Records 2.7M Enrollees

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed satisfaction with quality of health care trend of the state’s Contributory Health Commission DSCHC) with a total number of 2.7 million enrollees. The governor was happy that he inherited 1.3 million enrollees in 2023 but it has grown to over 2.7 million registered enrollees by 2025.

The services fall under the Equity Health Plan, which caters for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children under five, the elderly, persons with disabilities and those with mental health challenges.

The Governor who spoke through the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the commission, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta, who reeled out the achievements in Asaba yesterday, attributed the success to strong political will, sustained financial backing and consistent monitoring of the quality health care trend. He said the scheme gained renewed momentum due to continuity in leadership of the state.