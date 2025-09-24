Oborevwori Hails Tantita For Building Education Facility For Okere Prison

Delta State Government, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Limited, have boosted the rehabilitation of inmate at the Medium Security Correction Centre at Okere in Warri, with eight classroom blocks.

The facility was built by the company, owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo). Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, flanked by the Managing Director of Tantita, Chief Keston Pondi, at the ceremony said the project reflects the state government’s commitment to using education as a tool for transformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into the society.

He commended Tantita for its corporate social responsibility and described the partnership as a model for government–private sector collaboration.

He said, “This initiative shows how education can serve as a bridge between incarceration and reintegration. By equipping inmates with knowledge and skills, we are not just giving them a second chance but also contributing to the growth and security of our state”.

Pondi expressed commitment to investing in human development and community-building initiatives, and maintained that “education is critical to reducing recidivism and fostering peace in society.”