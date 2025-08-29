The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has joined other political gladiators to congratulate Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on his 55th birthday anniversary.

Hailing him as a forward-thinking leader committed to the progress of his people, Governor Oborevwori said turning 55 marks a notable milestone for a leader who has devoted much of his life to public service and the development of his community.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Oborevwori praised Okpebholo’s dedication to the SHINE Agenda — encompassing Security, Health, Infrastructure, Nutrition, and Education — describing it as a testament to his people-focused leadership.

He commended Okpebholo for launching reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of Edo residents, noting that the SHINE Agenda reflects modern governance principles focused on human capital and infrastructure development.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate my brother Governor, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on the joyous occasion of his 55th birth anniversary.

“Your SHINE Agenda is an inspiring roadmap that underscores your commitment to the holistic progress of Edo State through enhanced security, better healthcare, improved infrastructure, adequate nutrition, and quality education,” Okpebholo said

He extended his best wishes to Governor Okpebholo, praying for lasting health, wisdom, and strength to continue steering Edo State effectively and advancing national progress.